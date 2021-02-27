Jonita Gandhi makes her acting debut in a romantic drama

Singer Jonita Gandhi has made her acting debut with the Tamil film Walking/Talking Strawberry Icecream that has KK of Soorarai Pottru fame as the male lead.
Chennai: The film will be produced by Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara’s Rowdy Pictures and will be directed by Vignesh Shivan’s erstwhile associate Vinayak V. Talking about having Jonita as the female lead, Vinayak told DT Next, “This is an emotional romantic film and the story is character-oriented. Even as we discussed the character, Jonita Gandhi was the one who came to our mind. However, we didn’t know if she would agree to act. When we narrated the character to her, she was able to relate to it. Though she hadn’t given a thought about acting, she was convinced as she liked the story.” According to Vinayak, actor KK too agreed to do the film despite being conscious about which film he wants to be a part of. “After seeing him in Soorarai Pottru I thought he would be apt for the role. Only later I knew he has theatre experience to his name. KK and Jonita would complement each other well on screen. KK is choosy about his films and he agreed to do it. We have a minimal cast in the film and will be wrapping it up in a little less than a month,” he added.
