Manini De takes method route for role of a cop in series

Manini plays Inspector Leena Singh on "Ittefaq", an episode in the segment "Manohar Kahaniyan" on "Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan". The show revolves around a couple, Aditya and Kanchan, whose romantic weekend in the outskirts of the city turns into a crime saga when they end up prime suspects for a murder. Inspector Leena Singh must solve the case.





"When I heard about this role, I was excited since I have been hearing about Manohar Kahaniyan since my childhood. For me, the stories of Manohar Kahaniyan are the synthesis of human desire and crime being interlinked. Because I studied cognitive behavior therapy, genres like crime and thriller intrigue me," said Manini.





She added: "Since Manohar Kahaniyan is something that epitomizes crime and emotions, I was exhilarated to take up this role. Also, I love portraying the role of a cop on screen since I have immense respect for the police force and the justice system."