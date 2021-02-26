Avinash Tiwary: An actor can only choose what is offered to him

Mumbai :

"An actor can only choose what is offered to him. So, these are the films that have come to me and of all the films that came to me these films seemed like the work that I wanted to do. It is not a conscious choice of doing something," Avinash told IANS.





He added: "There is nothing by intent here but I am just fortunate that I get parts which most actors will be envious of."





The Girl On The Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The Netflix release stars Parineeti Chopra and also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari.