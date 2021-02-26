Rakhi Sawant, mom thanks Salman Khan for all his help

Mumbai :

In the video, her mother can be seen thanking Salman and his brother, actor Sohail Khan, for all their efforts. "Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am in the hospital right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. Today, I completed four (rounds) and two more are left. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams," she says.





Rakhi adds: "Thank you Salman ji, you are a rockstar!"





Rakhi's colleagues Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth had also visited her mother at the hospital recently. Rakhi was a finalist on season 14 of the Salman-hosted reality show Bigg Boss and walked away with Rs 14 lakh in the finale last week.