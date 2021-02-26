Ranveer: Rohit Shetty was itching for elaborate action sequence

Mumbai :

"Rohit sir and I were both delighted to return to shooting full on high-octane action. Rohit sir was joking with me that he had been itching to get back to shooting an elaborate action sequence with cars blowing up and guns firing since a long time, and I totally shared his sentiment," said Ranveer.





He added: "The last time we shot action together was during the climax of ‘Sooryavanshi'. So, this shoot was extra fulfilling for both of us. Bahut time se action ka keeda kaat raha tha hum dono ko!"





Rohit and Ranveer have worked together in the cop action drama Simmba and the upcoming Sooryavanshi.





They are currently working on Cirkus, and have also shot a commercial together which will drop soon. The commercial comes with trademark Rohit Shetty action extravaganza, and Ranveer is naturally impressed. "Trust Rohit sir to add this kind of scale and spectacle to a noodle commercial!" the actor said.



