Bharath, Janani’s investigative thriller titled Munnarivaan

Their second film is titled Munnarivaan and is an investigative thriller. Produced by Libra Productions and Firstman Films, Munnarivaan is directed by Vijeyaraj has Chinni Jayanth playing Bharath’s father.





Karu Palaniappan plays the role of an investigating officer while Singampuli plays his assistant. The film went on floors in Chennai at a hotel in the city and will be shot in various locations.





Mirchi Senthil and Azhar play important roles in the film. Dharan Kumar composes the music while Om Narayan handles the cinematography.