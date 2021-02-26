Vikram opts out of magnum opus Mahavir Karna?

Chennai :

The project was first announced by in 2016 with Prithviraj in the lead. The team in 2018 announced that it will be Vikram who plays the titular role and will be bankrolled by the New York based United Film Kingdom at a budget of Rs 300 crore.





Later, the film was said to be shelved due to financial constraints. RS Vimal was in the hunt for suitable producers for the project as Vikram too had expressed interest.





In a sudden twist to the tale, Jackky Bhagnani announced that he will be producing RS Vimal’s Suryaputra Mahavir Karna and will release in multiple languages. The teaser was announced sans Vikram’s name.





A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Mahavir Karna is now Suriyaputra Mahavir Karna as there is a legal dispute going on with another production team for the title. The producers are in lookout for lead characters from Bollywood, which means that Vikram has most probably opted out of the project.”





Vikram, meanwhile, is shooting in Russia for Cobra and will join the sets of Chiyaan 60 helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and also resume shoot for Ponniyin Selvan from April.