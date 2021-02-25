'Baahubali' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to script 'Sita - The Incarnation'

Mumbai :

According to the makers, "Sita- The Incarnation" will take the audience on a VFX based journey of "India''s mythological magnum opus."





"Sita - The Incarnation" will be directed by Alaukik Desai.





Prasad is on board to pen its story and screenplay, along with Desai.





Manoj Muntashir will pen the film's dialogues and lyrics.





"An untold story of India's largest divine epic ''Sita - The incarnation'' is being written by #Bahubali's veteran writer #KVVijendraPrasad and @alaukikdesai along with dialogue and lyrics writer @manojmuntashir, directed under the vision of ace director @alaukikdesai," the announcement read.





Further details about the project are awaited.