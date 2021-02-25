Thu, Feb 25, 2021

Suhana Khan shares a 'cheesy' picture

Published: Feb 25,202105:22 PM by IANS

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has posted a picture grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that is turning heads.

Suhana Khan (File Photo)
Mumbai:
Suhana posted the picture on Instagram, where she looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a cropped beige coloured top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up and keeps her hair open. 

In the image, she is seen holding a grater and cheese. 

For the caption, she wrote: "Say (cheese emoji)."



