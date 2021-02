When Malaika recreated 'Run Lola Run' in white sari

Mumbai :

In a throwback monochrome picture she posted on Instagram, Malaika is seen running. She is dressed in a white sari that flies all over, with a strapless white blouse. She shows off a toned midriff and her hair falls all over her face.





"Run malla run....... pic @farrokhchothia #thursdaythrowback," she wrote as the caption.





Actress Katrina Kaif found the picture stunning, and wrote: "One of my favorite photo shoots."





Malaika is an avid social media user and keeps sharing about her personal and professional life on the digital platforms.