'MI: 7', 'A Quiet Place: Part II' to release on Paramount Plus post 45-day theatrical run

The announcement was made at a presentation on Wednesday during which ViacomCBS unveiled a slew of movies and shows for the streamer, formerly known as CBS All Access and now set to launch in the US on March 4.





John Krasinski-directed ''A Quiet Place Part II'' was originally scheduled to open in the US on March 20 last year but the plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which will feature Emily Blunt in the lead, is currently set for September 17 release.





''Mission: Impossible 7'', which marks the return of Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, is currently scheduled to hit theatres on November 19.





According to Variety, Paramount has adjusted its pay TV output deal with MGM's premium network Epix in order to bolster movie offerings on the streaming platform.





MGM's upcoming projects such as Lady Gaga-starrer ''House of Gucci'', Rocky franchise sequel ''Creed III'' and James Bond franchise film ''No Time to Die'' will head to Paramount Plus after their theatrical runs.





The service will also be home to 700 films from the Miramax library.





Earlier, theatres exhibitors in the US mandated that movies had to screen in cinema house for 90 days before studios could offer them on home entertainment. But several Hollywood studios have altered their strategies in the wake of the pandemic.





During the time, Paramount had sold a number of its movies to other streamers, such as ''The Trial of the Chicago 7'' to Netlflix, and ''Coming 2 America'' and ''Without Remorse'' to Amazon Prime Video. However, it kept tentpole movies like ''Mission: Impossible'' and ''Top Gun: Maverick'' exclusively for theatrical release.





During the presentation, ViacomCBS unveiled 36 originals, including a revival of ''Frasier'', a ''Yellowstone'' spinoff and new Taylor Sheridan show starring Jeremy Renner, that will release on Paramount Plus in its first year.





Also in the works are new takes on Paramount features ''Love Story'', ''Fatal Attraction'', ''Flashdance'', ''The Italian Job'' and ''The Parallax View''.





The five shows, which are in various stages of development, join previously announced series ''Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'', which has received a script-to-series commitment from the streamer, and ''The Offer'', about the making of cult classic movie ''The Godfather''.