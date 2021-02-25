Aditi Rao Hydari: Lockdown made us understand how important OTT platforms are

New Delhi :

Aditi Rao Hydari made her digital debut with the Malayalam romantic drama Sufiyum Sujatayum last year, and was later seen in the web space in the Nani-starrer Telugu action flick V. Aditi is now gearing up for her third film on OTT, the Bollywood release The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra.





Aditi insists it is not the platform of release that counts, though being a full-on romantic she loves the experience of going to theatres.





"My OTT experience has actually been in 2020 when two films of mine released on OTT platforms. It started off with me in tears and then I realised it was incredible and how with that one click in one second everyone is watching your film!" Aditi told IANS.





"People really needed stories and content. I am a full romantic. I love the theatre. We have all grown up going to the theatre. We Look forward to going to the theatre and it is that whole thing that someone is making out time to go to the theatre. There is another thrill of watching a film larger than life," she added.





She credits lockdown for OTT platforms becoming important.





"I think lockdown has really made us understand how important these OTT platforms are. They have been out best friends during lockdown. Today, I can confidently say it is really not about the platform on which your film releases," she said.





It's not the platform but other things that are important for a film.





"It is more about the story. The time you spend making that film. The content, the team, the director -- just the whole journey you grow through -- is so much more important. Every film has its own destiny. Some films are made for the theatre and some for OTT platforms. Both are valid and will always be very important to us," she said.



