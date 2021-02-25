Tel Ganesan To Release The Marksman In India

Chennai :

The film is released in association with Celebrity Film International and UFO Moviez. Directed by Robert Lorenz, the action-thriller has been already garnering rave reviews from the audience across the world. The film that is set in a Western backdrop has Liam Neeson playing a 60-year old rancher who fights a Mexican drug cartel to save the life of an 11-year old boy who lost his mother. “It is overwhelming to see the response the film is getting amongst the Indian audience. The boundaries of language have been surpassed and we understand that there is hunger amidst the viewers for good content,” said producers Tel Ganesan and GB Thimotheose.





“With his previous films, Liam Neeson has a global fan base and we are glad we can give the Indian masses what they want by releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages,” said Ashwin T Ganesan aka The ATG of Kyyba Films. The movie will be released in theatres across India on February 26.