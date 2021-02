Nenjam Marappathillai crew releases official poster

Chennai :





Earlier Selvaraghavan announced that his upcoming movie Nenjam Marapathilla is all set to hit the big screens worldwide on March 5, 2021. The film's production house Rock Fort Entertainment made the official announcement on their official Twitter handle aswell.





The film also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha as female leads.

The teaser and the trailer of the film was received well in which SJ Suryah does odd jobs to climb to the top while Regina is speculated to play a ghost. #NenjamMarappathillai from March 5 2021 - in THEATRES 🎟️



