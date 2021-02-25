Siruthai Siva to direct Suriya post Annaatthe

Before Suriya begins his 40th film with Pandiraj, the update we hear from tinseltown sources is that the actor will be directed by Siruthai Siva after the latter completes the shoot of Annaatthe.

Chennai : A source in the know of things told DT Next, “This will have both city and rural backdrop to it. It is likely to go on floors in January 2022 as Suriya will be busy shooting for his film with Pandiraj and Vetrimaaran’s Vaadivaasal.” Suriya also has a film with director Gnanavel, when asked if that would postpone his film with Siva, the source said, “He is playing an extended cameo in Gnanavel’s film of that of an advocate. So, that will be a quick project and won’t clash with any of his schedules.” After completing his current commitments, Suriya will be seen in a film helmed by Halitha Shameem of Sillu Karupatti fame in which both Suriya and Jyotika will play lead roles. After being affected by COVID-19, he recently tested negative and will resume his work soon. Meanwhile, the actor-producer’s previous release Soorarai Pottru completed it’s 100th day of release recently and hashtags trended on social media.