Parineeti Chopra's voice has rawness, says composer Vipin Patwa

Mumbai :

"There is no doubt that I was not expecting this much from Parineeti as a music director, since I had never worked with her before. But when I was at the console and was recording I realised that there is a lot of potential and I can make her sing really well. So, we took our time and in fact we took the whole day to record. The special thing about Parineeti is that she is not yet a professional singer, and she has to sing a lot of songs, and thus there is a lot of rawness in her voice. There is an originality in her voice," Patwa tells IANS.





"Parineeti sang it in a very natural way and she is in that particular situation in the film too. She is leading that situation so there is no one who can express it better than Parineeti herself. She has spent a lot of time getting into the script and it is obvious that there would be a different feel in her voice. We made this song together. The credit goes to every one," he says.





The composer has previously worked in films such as Housefull 4, De De Pyaar De and Dass Dev.





About his current composition, he adds: "We had made Neha Kakkar's version first as we did not know that there was going to be another version. So when I requested Neha to record the song she took time out even under a pandemic situation and recorded it. When the song was almost complete, the director said, 'can we make an unplugged version of the song by Parineeti? She is a good singer she is the main artiste, so can we take that liberty!'" Patwa recalled.





The Girl On The Train stars Parineeti Chopra and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in key roles.