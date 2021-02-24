Anjali Tatrari: I cannot do saas-bahu drama

Mumbai :

The actor, who has been part of the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, says: "None of the shows that I have been part of have been very 'TV-like'. My first show Mere Dad ki Dulhan was also not a regressive show. 'Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii' is a sitcom, and we hardly have any sitcoms today on TV. I have been very sure of the content that I want to do and I am very specific about the roles that I pick up. I cannot do a saas-bahu drama, I am not convinced about the characters," she says.





The actress says she always tries to give her characters a realistic look and feel. "In this show I don't put make-up while sleeping because in real life, too, I don't sleep that way," she says.





Anjali adds that all kinds of shows do well on TV.





"TV has different kinds of audiences. Supernatural shows and saas-bahu shows have their audiences. That is why these shows are running. But for my shows, I have always dealt with the kind of audience which doesn't enjoy this. TV is evolving for sure," she says.





Talking about her new show, she says: "Just like the name, the show is very interesting. The script is well-written. It is absolutely hilarious. The show revolves around Sargam's life and how the time 7:30 is not lucky for her," she says about the Sony TV show.