Salma Hayek flaunts her 'Lady Gaga' spirit in new post

In an Instagram image she posted, Salma is dressed in a red swimsuit and has water flowing all over her. She sports a sans make-up look.





"I'm ready 'rain on me' @ladygaga," Salma wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has over 413K likes.





Salma's latest release is the digitally-dropped film "Bliss", a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson and directed by Mike Cahill.





The film narrates the story of a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.