Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ to release on Netflix in May

Los Angeles :

''Survivors take all. #ArmyOfTheDead on @Netflix May 21,'' Snyder tweeted. He also revealed that the first teaser of the movie will come out on Thursday. The filmmaker, known for movies such as ''300'', ''Watchmen'', ''Man of Steel'', ''Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'' and ''Justice League'', returns to zombie genre with the upcoming film.





He had made his directorial debut with zombie horror ''Dawn of the Dead'' in 2004.





Headlined by Dave Bautista, ''Army of the Dead'' is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.





The cast also features Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighofer and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.







