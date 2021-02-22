Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi to feature in 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'

Mumbai :

Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "TAAPSEE - PRATIK GANDHI: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #TaapseePannu and #PratikGandhi [won accolades for his act in #Scam1992] to star in #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?... Starts 2021-end... Directed by Arshad Syed... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur."





Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has her kitty full with upcoming projects like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Dobaaraa and Shabaash Mithu.

TAAPSEE - PRATIK GANDHI: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #TaapseePannu and #PratikGandhi [won accolades for his act in #Scam1992] to star in #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?... Starts 2021-end... Directed by Arshad Syed... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. pic.twitter.com/lIXzFXEjhb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2021

Pratik on the other hand has started shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy film Atithi Bhooto Bhava in Mathura. The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role, and actress Sharmin Segal in the female lead. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film Is slated to release later this year.