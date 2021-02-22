Ajith's Billa to have a re-release in theatres on March

Chennai :

To the fans of the actor Ajith Kumar who have been eagerly awaiting an update from their matinee idol's 'Valimai', this re-release might be a soother.





The film was directed by Vishnu Vardhan. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music. Lady Super Star Nayanthara played a lead role in this movie. The movie also had Namitha, Santhanam, and Prabhu.





Ajith's Billa is a remake of 1980's Rajini starred Billa which itself was a remake of the 1978 Hindi movie Don that had Amitabh Bachchan as a lead. The movie became a sleeper hit. The film was praised especially for Ajith's potrayal as a suave, dashing, and debonair don. Nayanthara who was awaiting for come back hit after her drastic weight loss was seen in an bold avatar in the movie. It was also rumoured that the role earlier played by Sripriya in the original version, landed to Nayanthara after it was rejected by few other then-prominent heroines who were reluctant to appear in Bikini.





Fans of Ajith have been requesting constantly the producer of 'Valimai'- Boney Kapoor and the director Vinoth for updates on the movie. Yet, there hasn’t been any official announcement on the film since it went on floors last year.





Meanwhile, Actor Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor had issued an official statement on Valimai movie update last week.





This re-release will surely be a delight to Ajith Kumar's fans.