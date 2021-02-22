Mon, Feb 22, 2021

'Jagame Thanthiram': Teaser Out, Movie To Have An Netflix Release

Published: Feb 22,202111:48 AM by Online desk

The teaser of the Dhanush-Karthik Subburaj movie Jagame Thanthiram was released this morning. The movie is set to release in OTT platform though the exact date of release is not revealed yet.

Jagame Thanthiram teaser (File photo)
Chennai:
This teaser reveals that the movie that Dhanush plays a role of a gangster and few sequences of the movie are said to happen in London.

Karthik Subbaraj after the 2019 hit Petta, has teamed up with the Asuran star for a gangster story of a global scale.

Dhanush is seen with two different looks, one, the forementioned the dhoti-clad bearded badass and a suave avatar.

Bankrolled by Shashikanth of YNot Studios, Santhosh Narayan takes care of the music.

Apart from Dhanush there are talents like 'Game Of Thrones' fame-James Cosmo, Aiswarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George.

Earlier Dhanush had tweeted that he wishes that the movie might have a theatrical release, just as requested by his fans. But the teaser revealed the movie will be released on the OTT platform-Netflix but no official date has been announced yet.

