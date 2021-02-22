England will have edge in pink-ball Test: Crawley

Ahmedabad :

When asked if England was favourite playing against a moving ball, Crawley, in an interaction with British media on Saturday, said, “I think it will play into our hands.”





“We have grown up in those conditions, trying to play the ball late in seaming conditions, so you would say we would be more adept at it than the Indians.” However, the 23-year-old is well aware that the host is armed with a potent seam attack as well as skilful batsmen making it capable of handling all conditions.





“That said, they have an unbelievable seam attack and incredible batsmen so it won’t help us too much. They will be more than capable,” he said referring to line-up spearheaded by the redoubtable Jasprit Bumrah and comprising seasoned warhorses like Ishant Sharma and new find Mohammed Siraj.





Although the pink ball swings more than the red cherry, Crawley feels spinners will still play a huge role in the outcome of the Test.





“(The pink ball) seems to be swinging more than the red ball, doing a bit more for the seamers. I expect a bit more seam in this game and for the seamers to have more of a chance than perhaps they did in the last couple of Tests.





“It also seems to be a bit harder so the spinners are skidding it on a bit more. The spinners are still going to have to play a big role,” added Crawley.