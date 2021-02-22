I’m not an actor who likes to play it safe: Isha Talwar

Chennai :

“I was confident with the concept from the beginning because I had worked with Souraj before for a commercial. I also like the kind of music being made by Yellow Diary and when I heard that Shilpa is crooning it, it’s like a feather in the cap. Initially, I didn’t know who the singer was. Once I heard it I wanted to be a part of it,” begins Isha. The actress says that she had no qualms in foraying into the music video scenario even when the indie music scene is on the verge of gaining momentum. “I am on the lookout for offbeat stuff as well. I am not someone who plays it safe. I don’t do stereotype content, why because if I choose a clichéd or mediocre content then the onus is upon me to make it look appealing, which is much harder. So, when there is a concept with a neat design and I know there is something special in the making, my job becomes much easier,” she opens up.





However, does a standalone music scenario in our country require big names like Shilpa or Isha to thrive and for people to take a look at it? “Not really. Anything that is done with honesty will be relatable to the people. It doesn’t need a face to it. That is what I believe happened with Roz Roz. To be honest, I was cast in this video even before Mirzapur happened. They did not rope me in after or because of the popularity I gained through the series. It’s fun to be a part of meme culture but then there are various other things left to be explored,” she remarks.





While taking us through the shooting process of the video, Isha reveals that she had a fall. “I injured my leg just a couple of days before the shoot. That wasn’t an excuse for me to rehearse and have an 18-hour shooting for the video. Coming from a dance background from Terence Lewis dance school, it was good to be dancing again in front of the camera. Ironically films like Kaamyab or Roam Rome Mein didn’t require dancing, and also my Malayalam films. It just happened” she smiles. On her upcoming projects, Isha says that she will be seen with Prithviraj once again after Ranam. “I will be shooting for the Malayalam film from March,” she says. Tell her it’s been five years since we saw her in a Tamil film, she concludes saying, “I haven’t been getting good films in Tamil or Telugu, which is the harsh truth.