Guillermo del Toro praises 'The White Tiger', Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she's 'grateful'

Los Angeles :

The English-language drama is directed by Ramin Bahrani of ''Fahrenheit 451'' and ''99 Homes'' fame.





Del Toro, known for acclaimed titles like the 2017 romantic-fantasy-drama ''The Shape of Water'' and 2004's ''Hellboy'', said ''The White Tiger'' was in the vein of the sharp fables by iconic author Charles Dickens unfolding like gangster epics, such as 1939 crime thriller ''The Roaring Twenties'' or 1931's ''The Public Enemy''.





'''White Tiger' (2021) Razorblade Dickensian fable by way of James M Cain or a WB gangster epic ('The Roaring Twenties', 'The Public Enemy'). ''Brutal, precise, and involving. Profound and merciless. The carnivorous class struggle. A rage that builds slowly into a shocking finale,'' the 56-year-old Mexican filmmaker wrote on Saturday.





Chopra Jonas, who played New York-raised Pinky madam in the film, quoted his tweet and wrote, ''So grateful.'' ''The White Tiger'' chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram, played by Gourav.





The film followed Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.





Chopra Jonas also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.