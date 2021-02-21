Shiboprasad on 'Konttho's remake: Happy that it is reaching a wider audience

Mumbai :

The Malayalam remake will be titled "Meri Awaz Suno".





The Bengali blockbuster starred Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy in the lead roles.





Shiboprasad tells IANS, "It is gratifying to see our content resonating with the audience beyond the geographical boundaries and breaking the barriers of language.'Konttho' is extremely close to our hearts as the story is so emotionally binding and impactful, we are glad that the film has successfully created a mark and is now set to reach even a wider audience."





The poster of the upcoming film released on 13th February by Manju Warrior and Jayasurya.





The Malayalam remake is written and directed by G Prajesh Sen and produced by B Rakesh.