Saif Ali Khan thanks fans, says Kareena and baby boy are 'safe and healthy'

Mumbai :

In an official statement issued by Saif Ali Khan, he said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support."





Saif and Kareena are already parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.





Kareena was admitted to Breach Candy hospital on Sunday where she delivered their son.





Post the news, greetings for the couple poured in from their industry colleagues and friends.