Kate Moss didn't have a plan for career initially

Los Angeles :

"I didn't have a plan. I was always one of those young people who was just happy to be exposed to new things and experiences -- there wasn't a plan or a route that I wanted to go down. But it soon got to the point where I just couldn't fit all my engagements into the week," Moss told Reader's Digest, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





"At that point I knew I had to get serious and be a bit fussier, but until then it was really just a case of taking the offers and seeing where they went," she added.





Moss wanted to travel the globe but never imagined landing in a career that would let her do so.





She said: "My dad was in the travel industry and would always talk about how brilliant it was to see the world. Travel was a real ambition of mine when I was a kid. It quickly became my focus over school. Of course, I never dreamed that I'd be able to fulfil that through modelling, so when the opportunity came it was something I jumped at."