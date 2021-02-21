Chiyaan Vikram set to take off to Russia for Cobra schedule

Chennai :

A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The unit has already left for St Petersburg and has been shooting in testing conditions. The mercury has dropped to -20 c lately. Vikram will be leaving from Chennai on Sunday for the shoot.” The actor will start shooting for his portions earlier next week. The Russia schedule has marked the beginning of the final leg of shooting for the Cobra team in which Vikram is speculated to be seen in as many as 20 makeovers.





“He will be shooting for his portions for 10 days before he is back in Chennai. Post this the team will shoot for a week in Kolkata and Chennai before calling it a wrap. Meanwhile, Vikram will commence shooting for Chiyaan 60 along with Dhruv Vikram for 30 days, starting from the first week of March,” the source added. Vikram will complete his portions with his son and will head to the sets of Ponniyin Selvan in April. “He has another major chunk of portions left to be shot for Ponniyin Selvan for his role of Aditya Karikalan,” the source added. The actor has a formidable lineup in 2021 with Cobra, Ponniyin Selvan, and Chiyaan 60.