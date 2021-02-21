Nedumi revolves around palm tree climbers: Nandh

Director Nandha Lakshman is focused on the post production work of his film Nedumi that has newcomers on board.
Chennai: “When my team sat for discussion on a movie script, we decided that we shouldn’t be trying out commercial entertainers. Hence, we took up a script that is close to reality. We realised that there hasn’t been a film that spoke about palm tree climbers who extract toddy. There was a law passed in 1997 in Tamil Nadu that called for a ban on toddy. Nedumi talks about a family whose life went for a hit after the law was passed,” director Nandha Lakshman tells DT Next. The film has actors Pradeep Selvaraj and Abinaya in lead roles. “The entire crew is that of debutants. The known people are MS Bhaskar, who has given the voiceover in Nedumi and actor Rajasimhan, who has played a cameo,” he adds. Produced by M Velmurugan, the film has its music by Jass JP and cinematography by Vishwa Mathy
