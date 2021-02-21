Varisi, a romantic crime thriller made by software professionals

A team of city-based software professionals has quit their jobs to pursue their passion for celluloid. Together they have made a film titled Varisi.
Chennai: Written and directed by Karthik Doss, the film is produced by Muyarchi Padaipagam. Talking about the film Karthik said, “The story revolves around a social media addict and a CBI officer who are leading happy-go-lucky lives. They meet a life-changing incident and have to get out of the situation by solving mysteries surrounding the incident. Varisi will be a surprise package filled with romance, revenge, deceit, and strategies.” The film has Karthik Doss, Sapna Das, Krishnakumar Lakshman, Avis Manoj, and Ganesh among others in lead roles. Nandha has composed the music while Midhun Mohan has handled the camera.
