Anandhi, Sam Jones’ film titled Nadhi

We had recently reported that Kayal Anandhi and Sam Jones are shooting for their yet-untitled film across Theni and Pollachi.
Chennai: The latest is that the film directed by Thamarai Selvan and produced by Mas Cinemas has been titled Nadhi. Based on true events, the film is touted to be a family entertainer. Talking to DT Next, Sam Jones had said, “It is a film that is inspired by a boy’s life in Madurai. It not only has a sports backdrop to it but also the family sentiment. It is a proper sports and family drama. This is a film that would attract families to theatres. So, we are planning a theatrical release.”
Conversations