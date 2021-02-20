Mugen’s next titled Velan

Actor Mugen Rao, the winner of Bigg Boss season 3, has signed his next which will be directed by Siruthai Siva’s erstwhile assistant Kavin.
Chennai: Titled Velan, the team has been shooting at a rapid pace in Pollachi. Talking to DT Next, a source close to the movie unit said, “So far 30 days of shoot has been completed. The film is a fun-filled family entertainer with humour as the main element.” The cast includes Meenakshi playing the heroine, while Prabhu, Thambi Ramaiah, Hareesh Peradi, and Sri Ranjani play important roles. Produced by Skyman Films International’s Kalaimagan Mubarak, Velan will have its music by Gopi Sundar.
Conversations