Prabhudheva shaves his head for psycho killer role in Bagheera

“He has shaved his head for the first time in his career for a film and a clean-shaven look for the first time probably after Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar. He had no apprehensions in going clean-shaven but to shave his head, he had qualms initially and asked if he should be doing it. He agreed when the script required it,” Adhik says. Bagheera has Amyra Dastur, Sonia Agarwal, Janani Iyer, Sakshi Agarwal, Gayathrie Shankar, and Sanchita Shetty as heroines. “Why can’t a psychopath have six different girlfriends? They fall for him. Sane guys are single, unfortunately. Trisha Illana Nayanthara spoke about single guys and Bagheera Muralidharan has six lovers. After Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, I wanted to do something different and Bagheera is the result of that. The film will be a commercially viable venture as well,” he says.





On talking about directing a leading director like Prabhudheva, Adhik says, “There was absolutely no intervention from him. He is such a fun person to fun with. There have been days where he liked the way the scenes turned out and I was delighted. Also, when we enact a scene he gives us a better version of it. You will watch it on screen soon. The shoot has been wrapped up and the post-production work has been taking place in full swing. The release date will be finalised soon.”