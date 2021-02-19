Pazhagiya Naatkal will take people back to their school days: Ramdev

Director Ramdev whose Pazhagiya Naatkal is all set to release on Friday says that the film showcases love stories across two different generations.
Chennai: “Pazhagiya Naatkal dwelves into romance in school days and mid life. Hence, we also had two different cinematographers, Manivannan and Philip Vijayakumar to portray the romance sequences in various tones. This film will take the audience back to their school day love and the first crush they had. We made this film keeping the college students as our target audience,” director Ramdev said. The film has Meeran and Meghna in lead roles. Music has been composed by John A Alexis, Manithan & Sheik Meera.
Conversations