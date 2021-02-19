Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu to set off on a jungle adventure

Published: Feb 19,202112:17 AM

Director SS Rajamouli, who is currently focused on RRR, will next direct Mahesh Babu that will go on floors in the first quarter of 2022.

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli
Chennai: The film have its dialogues by KV Vijayendra Prasad and is touted to be an African jungle adventure. Sources say that the film will be a pan-Indian one, which will be made and released as a multilingual. “Rajamouli and his father discussed and started working on the script during the lockdown. When the idea put forth to Mahesh, he liked it as the film is a high-octane action drama in the wild and will be high on VFX,” the source told DT Next. Rajamouli is expected to begin the pre-production work in full swing after the release of RRR on October 13. The team will be creating virtual jungles as a part of storyboard. Meanwhile Mahesh Babu is busy with Major and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. His film with Rajamouli will officially be his next after SVP.

