Anna Farris, Allison Janney starrer 'Mom' to end with season eight at CBS

In early 2019, the show had been renewed for seasons seven and eight. News of the show's conclusion comes after the series co-lead Farris departed the multi-cam sitcom ahead of the eighth season.





"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay. "From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series. Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at The White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing 'Mom' has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us," the executive producers added.





As per Variety, the show originally starred Allison Janney and Farris along with an ensemble cast that includes Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston, and William Fichtner. The beginning of the show kicks off featuring Christy (Farris), a newly sober single mother raising two children, reuniting with her critical, estranged mother, Bonnie (Janney). Janney earned two Emmy wins out of five nominations as well as a Golden Globe win for her time on the show.





"Since its premiere, 'Mom' has touched people's lives by sensitively tackling weighty yet relatable topics, with a perfect, deft touch," said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. "'Mom' redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney," added Kahl.





Yvette Nicole Brown, Ellen Burstyn, Kristin Chenoweth, Beverly D'Angelo, Patti LuPone, Joe Manganiello, Emily Osment, Kevin Pollack, Richard Schiff, June Squibb, Octavia Spencer, French Stewart (originally a series regular), Kathleen Turner, Steven Weber, Bradley Whitford, and Rainn Wilson, are some of the recurring and guest stars of the show including many others. Created by Lorre, Gorodetsky, and Baker, the series is executive produced by Lorre, Baker, Nick Bakay, and Warren Bell and produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.