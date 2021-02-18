Prachi Desai set to make OTT debut with murder mystery film

Mumbai :

"This is all too exciting for me and I feel blessed to be making my digital debut with such an incredible film. My experience of filming with the extraordinary cast and crew of the film has really been a phenomenal one and I can't wait for the audience to witness the movie on their screens," Prachi said.





The film also features Arjun Mathur, and Sahil Vaid, and is slated to release in March 2021 on Zee5. The film tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman.