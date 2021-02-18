Ajith Kumar spotted asking for directions to Rifle Club outside Chennai police commissioner's office

Chennai :

The Chennai police commissionerate had a surprise visitor on Thursday. Actor Ajith Kumar, who wanted to go to the Rifle Club at the Old Commissioner's office on Pantheon Road in Egmore apparently hired a car, but the driver not knowing where the club is located reached the present Commissioner's office on EVK Sampath Road in Vepery.





Later, the security officials at the entrance gave him the directions to the Rifle Club and the actor left.





Soon, photos of him speaking to the officers went viral.





Ajith was recently in news after he released a statement claiming that he was upset with some of his fans who have been asking for updates on his pending film 'Valimai' at public and political events.





“Cinema is just entertainment for you. But for me it is my profession. My decisions depend on my work and social welfare. Our respect in this society is decided by our actions,” he wrote.





Ajith added that he hoped that fans would oblige with his request. “I hope that those who truly love me will act accordingly,” he stated.



