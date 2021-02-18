Wasn’t difficult to face the camera again: Dheepan

Dheepan was the face of one maestro Ilaiyaraja’s biggest hit songs of his career, Andha Nilaava Thaan Naan Kaiyila Pudichen in Mudhal Mariyadhai.
Chennai: Having made his debut under the legendary Bharathiraja, Dheepan faded off from the scene instantly. He has won critical acclaim for his performance yet again after 36 years in the recently C/o Kaadhal. “I live in Valluvarkottam right opposite the Four Frames Studio. I keep looking at celebs flocking the compound often. I went into oblivion because I never socialised, which is crucial for actors,” he tells us. On landing C/o Kaadhal, he says, “I was hunted by Hemambar and I liked the script. In fact, I avoided a lot of scripts in between. It is because I had no knowledge of how cinema works or if the production company is genuine. My family friend Biju told me to take this up and it has done a world of good.” Dheepan opens up that he wasn’t apprehensive of facing the camera again. “I just needed a workshop to get back into the groove. From now on you would see me in more projects,” he concluded.
Conversations