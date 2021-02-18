Arvind Swami, Kunchacko Boban to share screen space

Chennai :

The project will also see him share the screen space with Kunchacko Boban. Touted to be a thriller, Ottu will be helmed by Theevandi director Fellini TP. The film has its script by S Sajeev, and will be produced by the August Cinemas banner jointly run by Arya and Shaji Nadeshan.





AR Rahman’s nephew AH Kaashif, who composed the music for Kaatrin Mozhi and Pathinettam Padi, has joined the team.





The film is will go on floors on February 27 and will be shot across Mumbai, Mangaluru, and Goa. The makers are planning to release the movie in July.