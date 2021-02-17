I'm a zombie fan: Dave Bautista on 'Army of the Dead'

London :

The ''Guardians of the Galaxy'' star is headlining the Netflix movie, helmed by ''Justice League'' director Zack Snyder.





Bautista said he has been an ardent fan of the zombie genre, so much so that he tried getting a part on the popular post-apocalyptic horror series ''The Walking Dead'' on AMC.





''I'm a zombie fan. I tried to get on 'Walking Dead' for years. I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You're too big','' the 52-year-old actor told Empire magazine.





''Army of the Dead'' is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.





''For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up. What sets us apart is the heist. But there's a whole bunch of different layers to this film,'' Bautista said about the film.





It also features Ella Purnell, Huma Qureshi, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer.