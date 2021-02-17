Aaron Eckhart to play Gerald Ford in Showtime series 'The First Lady'

Los Angeles :

The show will focus on the personal and political lives of First Ladies from throughout the history of the US. Told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House, ''The First Lady'' (working title) is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, with the first season featuring the stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.





According to Deadline, Eckhart joins the show as a series regular to play President Gerald R Ford Jr. A star linebacker for the University of Michigan Wolverines, Ford married Betty Bloomer in 1948 and served as a member of the House of Representatives for 25 years, holding Michigan's 5th Congressional District seat from 1949-73. He later became the only person to serve as both vice president and president of the United States without being elected to either office by the electoral college.





Previously announced series stars include Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, who will play Michelle Obama and Betty Ford, respectively.





While Kristine Froseth will young Betty Ford in her 20s, Jayme Lawson will essay the role of Michelle Obama from ages 15-30.





Emmy winner Susanne Bier is on board to direct and executive produce the series.





Novelist Aaron Cooley is penning the series and will also serve as the executive producer along with Cathy Schulman, Davis and Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.