Vadivelu might reunite with Suriya after 12 years

Chennai :

The latest buzz is that legendary comedian Vadivelu is all set to make a comeback after Mersal and is expected to reunite with Suriya 12 years after Aadhavan.





A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Pandiraj recently met Vadivel and had narrated the script to him. He was impressed and Pandiraj convinced him to be a part of the film. His role could be bigger than that of his usual comical roles previously. The makers are currently negotiating his remuneration for the film. Once that is confirmed, his participation in the film will be made official.”





Vadivelu is also a part of Kamal’s Thalaivan Irukkiran, a sequel to Thevar Magan 2. Apart from this, Suriya 40 boasts of a huge star ensemble that has Sathyaraj, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Saran, Jayaprakash, and Subbu Panchu among others. Suriya is recovering from COVID 19 and will join the shoot that will go on floors in the first week of March.