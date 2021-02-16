Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Nagarjuna wraps up shoot for Brahmastra

Published: Feb 16,2021

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has wrapped up his portions for the upcoming fantasy adventure film Brahmastra. The actor tweeted a slew of pictures from the set on Tuesday while sharing the news.

Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan from the set of Brahmastra.
Chennai:
In the images, the star is seen posing with co-actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerjee. “And it’s a wrap for me on #Brahmastra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers Ranbir and Alia. Can’t wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra,” he wrote on Twitter with the images. 

Brahmastra also has Amitabh Bachchan in the cast and is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film is scheduled for release in 3D, IMAX and standard formats.
