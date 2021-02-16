Arun Pandian and daughter Keerthi’s film titled Anbirkiniyal

Veteran actor-producer Arun Pandian and his daughter Keerthi Pandian will be playing on-screen father-daughter duo.

Chennai : Directed by Gokul of Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame, the film has been titled Anbirkiniyal. The film marks the comeback of Arun Pandian after Virudagiri in 2010. Bankrolled by A&P Groups, the team wrapped up the film. Talking about it, director Gokul said, “Keerthi’s performance in the film will be the highlight of Anbirkiniyal. There are scenes that required her reactions and emotions more than the dialogues and she has nailed it. We had shot for this in the sets with freezers where the temperatures were under 12 degrees. Keerthi still pulled it off,” The film has music by Javed Riaz and is expected to hit the screens this summer.