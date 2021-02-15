Farhan Akhtar announces Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Yudhra'

Get ready to witness another fresh pairing on screen! Bollywood actor and film producer Farhan Akhtar on Monday announced his next venture under Excel Entertainment productions featuring actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, marking their first collaboration together.
Karne sabka game over, aa raha hai #Yudhra. Releasing, summer 2022. https://t.co/9AMfLUib38@SiddhantChturvD@MalavikaM_@TheRaghav_Juyal@raviudyawar@ritesh_sid@excelmovies@J10Kassim@ShridharR@BasrurRavi@vishalrr@AAFilmsIndia@ZeeMusicCompany#AkshatGhildial— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 15, 2021
Conversations