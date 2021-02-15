Kate Summerscale's novel ‘The Haunting Of Alma Fielding’ to get TV adaptation

Los Angeles :

Set in 1938, the story follows young housewife Alma Fielding who begins to experience supernatural events in her suburban home. ''Objects shatter, vanish, or take flight, assaulting Fielding and her family. Reporters see it with their own eyes. It is impossible but it is happening. And Alma seems to be at the centre,'' the logline reads.





The novel, published last year, was shortlisted for the UK's Baillie Gifford Prize.





New Pictures CEO Willow Grylls will serve as executive producer on the series alongside Stoudt and Spiro.