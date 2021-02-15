Valimai: Actor Ajith and Producer Boney kapoor issue official statement on movie update

Chennai :

Fans of the actor Ajith Kumar have been requesting constantly the producer of the movie Boney Kapoor and the director Vinoth for updates on their matinee idol’s upcoming film 'Valimai'. Yet, there hasn’t been any official announcement on the film since it went on floors last year.





Meanwhile, the producer of the movie, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and announced that "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film 'Valimai'. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar."

Meanwhile, Actor Ajith Kumar has also written a letter to his fans today, about the movie Valimai. In that letter, he stated, "The update about the 'Valimai' movie will come in due time and I will coordinate with the producer to make an prominent announcement about the same very soon and the fans will have to wait patiently until then. I would like reinstate that Cinema is an entertainment for you while it’s a profession for me. The decisions I make are based on my professional and social well-being. It is our actions that increase the respect we have for ourselves in society. With this in mind, fans need to maintain dignity and restrain themselves in public and on social media."





It is to be recalled that a video surfaced in the internet where Actor Ajith kumar’s fans were seen holding a placard asking for the movie update during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Chennai on Saturday. Another video of Chennai fans asking for an update on the movie 'Valimai' from England spinner Moeen Ali, during the ongoing Ind vs Eng test match in Chepauk stadium, went viral on social media.