Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child

Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya are expecting their first child. Neeti posted a couple of pictures on Instagram on Monday, their second marriage anniversary, to make the announcement.
Mumbai:
In the images, Nihaar is seen kissing Neeti's baby bump.
"1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @nihaarpandya," Neeti captioned her post.
Nihaar, too, shared the same pictures on his profile on the photo-sharing website.
"1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it. @neetimohan18," he wrote as caption.
Nihaar and Neeti tied the knot in February 2019.
