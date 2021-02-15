Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child

Mumbai :

In the images, Nihaar is seen kissing Neeti's baby bump.





"1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @nihaarpandya," Neeti captioned her post.





Nihaar, too, shared the same pictures on his profile on the photo-sharing website.





"1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it. @neetimohan18," he wrote as caption.

Nihaar and Neeti tied the knot in February 2019.